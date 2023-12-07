White House Demands Accountability from India

In a stern diplomatic move, the White House has explicitly communicated its concerns to Indian authorities regarding the recent failed assassination attempt on a Khalistani Sikh leader on US soil.

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, conveyed the gravity of the situation during a press conference at Foreign Press Centers.

“We have conveyed serious concerns to India on the failed assassination attempt on the Khalistani Sikh leader on U.S. soil,” stated Kirby. While refraining from delving into specific diplomatic discussions, he underscored the United States’ expectation of a credible and transparent investigation by Indian counterparts.

“I am not going to talk about diplomatic conversations. As you know, this is a matter under investigation. We’re taking it very, very seriously. We’ve conveyed our very serious concerns to our Indian counterparts,” Kirby emphasized.

“They have said that they have launched an inquiry, an investigation. We think that’s a good step. Obviously, we want to see that investigation be as credible and transparent as possible, and that people that are responsible for these attacks are held properly accountable”, Kirby remarked.

Meanwhile, in response to questions from ARY News, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller declined to comment on the Department of Justice’s court case but highlighted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s direct communication with India, expressing serious concern.

“They told us they would conduct an investigation. They have publicly announced an investigation, and now we’ll wait to see the results of the investigation. But it’s something we take very seriously,” noted Miller.

The U.S. Justice Department implicated an Indian government official in the plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil. India, expressing concern, distanced itself from the plot and committed to a formal investigation.

This incident follows previous allegations by Canada linking Indian agents to the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.