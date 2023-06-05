US denies issuing any travel advisory for Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The US has denied issuing any travel advisory for Pakistan amid ongoing political turmoil in the country.

Refuting a false “travel warning” for Pakistan, the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) clarified that it had not issued any travel advisory for the country in June. A fake travel warning was circulating on social media platforms for the past couple of days, urging the US citizens of Pakistan origin to avoid using National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) while travelling to Pakistan.

“If you are travelling to Pakistan from the US, Canada, you should not use NICOP. Instead get a Pakistani visa on US/Canada passport,” read the fake travel warning.

“We’re aware of a fake travel warning circulating.” It added: “As a reminder, all our alerts and messages to the US citizens in Pakistan are posted here [US embassy’s website].”