US deputy secretary of state arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The foreign ministry officials and American diplomats welcomed the visiting dignitaries at the airport.

Accompanied by a seven-member delegation, Sherman will hold formal meetings with the Pakistani leaders to take up Afghanistan issue during the two-day stay.

Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, is the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Islamabad.

As per the report, the foreign affairs ministry has directed the CAA to exempt the US delegation from the Covid test on arrival and the availability of State Lounge for the delegation, it emerged on Tuesday.

“Assistance in arranging access to the VIP state lounge, China gate, at Islamabad International Airport,” was requested for the delegation in the letter sent to CAA.

In a tweet earlier today, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the Harnai, Balochistan earthquake.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the deadly earthquake that struck southwest Pakistan early this morning. I am flying to Islamabad tonight, and will carry with me the sincere condolences of the American people to the people of Pakistan,” she had said.

I am heartbroken to learn of the deadly earthquake that struck southwest Pakistan early this morning. I am flying to Islamabad tonight, and will carry with me the sincere condolences of the American people to the people of Pakistan. — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 7, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!