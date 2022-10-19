US desires strong ties with Pakistan: Senator Chris Hollen

WASHINGTON: US Senator Chris Hollen on Wednesday said the Joe Biden administration wants strong ties with Pakistan.

Exclusively talking to ARY News after addressing the ceremony hosted by Dr Mubashir Chaudhry in Washington, Senator Hollen said the US working with Pakistan to address the hazards caused by the devastating floods and so far Joe Biden administration has given aid of $75 million to strengthen Islamabad’s relief efforts.

Replying to a query about Joe Biden’s statement about Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the US lawmaker said the statement was not Washington’s policy and the State Department has also issued a clarification statement.

Senator Chris Hollen lauded Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and said Islamabad suffered huge human and financial losses.

He said the United States wants to see political stability in Pakistan and said they are looking forward to a peaceful transition of power after the general elections in the country.

Commenting on the alleged involvement of US in the ouster of Imran Khan’s government, Senator Chris Hollen said there is no truth in the allegations and added he along with the Imran Khan government worked a lot to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the US.

