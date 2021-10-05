US dollar ends unchanged at Rs170.80 against rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar ended unchanged at Rs170.80 against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs170.80 against the local unit.

The first trading day of the week i.e. Monday saw the dollar appreciating 32 paisas to finish at Rs170.80.

On Sept 29, the United States dollar surged to a historic high in Pakistan’s open market as it traded above the Rs172 mark after gaining Rs0.20 over the bleeding rupee.

In the past four months alone, the dollar value has jumped Rs18 as on May 7, it stood Rs152.28.

