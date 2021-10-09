US dollar, euro, pound shed value against rupee during week

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recovered from a declining trend against United States (US) dollar, pound, euro and other foreign currencies in the interbank and open market during the week ended on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

The US dollar rose by Rs0.5 in the interbank and declined by Rs1.60 in the open market during the last week ending on Friday.

A weekly report showing a change in currencies highlighted that the US dollar rose by upto Rs171 in the interbank during the week, witnessing an Rs0.5 increase from Rs170.5 in the previous week.



The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) intervention also stabilized a difference in dollar rate against the rupee in the interbank and open market.

In the open market, the dollar shed Rs1.6 against the rupee to close at Rs171 on Friday.

Read More: US$2.7 BN RECEIVED VIA REMITTANCES IN SEPTEMBER AS RDA INFLOW HIKE: SBP

The Euro, British Pound and Emarati Dirham also shed their value by Rs2, Rs0.50 and Rs0.30 against rupee to close at Rs198.5, Rs234 and Rs47.90 respectively.

The Saudi Riyal also lost its value by Rs0.50 during the last week and was traded at Rs45.5 during the last day of the week.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!