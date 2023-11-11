US dollar gains Rs 2.72 against PKR in interbank last week

KARACHI: The US dollar and other foreign currencies appreciated against Pakistani rupee in the working week ended on Friday, ARY News reported.

The greenback gained Rs 2.72 against Pakistani currency in interbank trading in the week.

USD rate increased in the interbank trading from Rs284.31 to 287.03 rupees this week.

The US currency price increased by Rs3.00 in the open market on the week ended yesterday and closed at Rs288 from 285 rupees.

Other foreign currencies also moved upward as Pakistani rupee on downward trajectory. The euro increased by five rupees in the week to reach Rs302 at the weekend.

The Pound gained 10 rupees in week to reach 356.50 rupees in open market, while Euro gained five rupees and trading at 307 rupees.

Saudi riyal price enhanced by Rs 1.20 and trading at 76.70 rupees from Rs 75.50, while Emirates dirham rate increased 30 paisa to settle at 80.50 rupees.