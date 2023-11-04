US dollar gains Rs 3.84 in interbank against rupee last week

KARACHI: The US dollar gained Rs 3.84 against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading in the working week ended on Friday, ARY News reported.

USD rate increased in the interbank trading from Rs280.57 to 284.31 rupees this week.

The US currency price increased by Rs3.50 in the open market on the week ended yesterday and closed at Rs285 from 281.50 rupees.

Other foreign currencies also moved upward as Pakistani rupee losing. The euro increased by five rupees in the week to reach Rs302 at the weekend.

The Pound gained 3.5 rupees in week to reach 346.50 rupees. Saudi riyal price enhanced by one rupee from 75.50 to 76.50 rupees, while Emirates dirham rate increased one rupee to settle at 80.20 rupees.