Monday, January 10, 2022
Web Desk

US dollar inches up against rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended weaker by one paisa against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit finished at Rs176.68 against the greenback, showing depreciation of one paisa over the previous close of Rs176.67.

The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

