Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

US dollar jumps to 10-month high in Pakistan

test

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar jumped to a 10-month high against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank currency market on the first day of the week’s trading on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs164.43, registering appreciation of 25 paisas over the previous close of Rs164.18.

Earlier, on August 12, the US dollar had touched a 10-month high and was traded at Rs164.01. The last time the greenback crossed the 164 mark was on October 6 last year.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.