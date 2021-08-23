US dollar jumps to 10-month high in Pakistan

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar jumped to a 10-month high against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank currency market on the first day of the week’s trading on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs164.43, registering appreciation of 25 paisas over the previous close of Rs164.18.

Earlier, on August 12, the US dollar had touched a 10-month high and was traded at Rs164.01. The last time the greenback crossed the 164 mark was on October 6 last year.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.