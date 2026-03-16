US Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan– March 16, 2026

KARACHI: The US Dollar rate today in Pakistan maintained a stable trend against the Pakistani Rupee as the business week commenced on Monday.

In the interbank market, the USD to PKR exchange rate was recorded at 279.29, reflecting the market’s response to current economic indicators and foreign exchange liquidity.

Concurrently, in the open market, the US Dollar is being traded at a buying rate of approximately 280.50 and a selling rate of 282.50 across various exchange bureaus in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

This consistency in the Dollar price in Pakistan remains a critical metric for importers and the general public alike, as it directly influences the cost of imported goods and overall inflationary pressures.

Financial analysts suggest that the steady performance of the local currency is supported by improved foreign reserves and the State Bank of Pakistan’s strategic oversight of the financial sector.

For those monitoring the USD to PKR rate for business or personal remittances, staying updated on these daily fluctuations is essential for optimizing currency conversions.

While the greenback showed minor variations throughout the trading session, the overall market sentiment remains one of cautious stability.

Experts continue to recommend utilizing authorized banking channels for all currency transactions to ensure maximum security and compliance with national financial regulations.