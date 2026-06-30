As the State Bank of Pakistan released its official exchange rates for June 30, 2026, the Pakistani rupee posted a mixed showing against the world’s leading currencies as the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year drew to a close on Tuesday. At the closing of trade on Tuesday, the US dollar settled at Rs 278.16 in the interbank market.

The interbank market closed Tuesday trading month-on-month with largely stable rupee, marking the end of a calm trading month punctuated by enhanced forex inflows and moderate central bank intervention in the currency market.

Saudi Riyal: In a significant update, the Saudi Riyal has been priced at Rs 74.07 against the local currency as the remittance-centric economy continues to flourish from Saudi Arabia based remitters to Pakistan.

UAE Dirham: The currency, based on the dollar peg, stood at Rs 75.74 in Tuesday trading, playing a crucial role as an benchmark currency to facilitate remittance flows to the Gulf.

British Pound: Sterling has quoted at Rs 368.02 as against Pakistani rupee in the market as it’s still one of the highly traded currencies on a higher end.

The highest valued currency at the moment was the Kuwaiti Dinar, which was trading at Rs 903.41 against PKR.

The Bahraini Dinar followed at Rs 737.78, a currency that showcases the economic stability of the Bahraini financial services economy which also has close monetary co-ordination with some of its neighbors.

Qatar, with significant natural gas revenues and a successful economic diversification policy also witnessed its Riyal trade at Rs 76.31.

Commonwealth Currencies Still predictable

The Canadian Dollar– A significant currency now for Pakistani expats in North America traded at Rs 195.45 in todays trade.

Canada has been the most significant destination for Pakistani students and skilled professionals with considerable number of new immigrants and professionals landing in and Canada is becoming an increasingly viable destination for Pakistani business and entrepreneurship .

This exchange rate has become quite critical to many families depending on money received from relatives living in and around Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal etc.

The Australian Dollar was valued at Rs 191.36 just a few basis points lower from the Canadian Dollar.

Australia has been and continues to be a preferred choice for students and skilled workers from Pakistan. This exchange rate will also play a vital role in the financing of education and property purchases for people considering Canada and Australian properties.