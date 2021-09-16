US dollar sheds Rs1.52 against Pakistani rupee after SBP’s intervention

KARACHI: After touching all-time-high, the US dollar has depreciated Rs.1.52 paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank trading, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The greenback touched an all-high-time high on Wednesday and was closed at Rs169.12. After the intervention of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the US dollar (USD) depreciated by Rs1.52 against the Pakistani rupee.

The greenback is currently being traded at 167.60. The USD had been flying high against the Pakistani rupee but today, after intervention by the central bank, it has come down.

The value of the US dollar soared by Rs16.67 during the last four months.

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 percent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.