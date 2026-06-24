US eases rules on Iran team for Game 3 of World Cup

The United States will ease travel restrictions imposed on the Iranian team during the World Cup, allowing them to arrive in Seattle two days before their next match, the US Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

Iran team officials complained they could only arrive for matches in Los Angeles one day before kick-off — and had to leave almost as soon as the match was over.

“For the Iranian team’s third match in Seattle on June 26, the team has been permitted to come into the US two days before the match,” a department spokesperson said.

“The Iran team will still be required to leave the day the match ends. The overall security measures and protocol are the same. We remain committed to providing the safest tournament possible for players, staff, and fans alike.”

An Iranian team spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the squad will leave Tijuana — the Mexican city where they have been based — on Wednesday, ahead of the match against Egypt on Friday.

Team Melli drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their first game on June 15, and held a 10-man Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei praised his squad for managing two ties in what he said were trying conditions. He has previously said Iran is the “most oppressed team in the World Cup.”

Several teams in this World Cup have arrived in their host city the day before their match, which is standard procedure under FIFA regulations, which nonetheless allow for arrival two days in advance “in exceptional cases.”

The buildup to the tournament jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico was marked by numerous off-field setbacks for Team Melli.

The war launched against Iran in February by the United States and Israel kept the team’s participation in doubt right up to the last minute.

The team had initially planned to set up its base camp in Arizona but opted for Tijuana at the last minute, while the United States refused to grant visas to a dozen members of support staff.