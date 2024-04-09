US encourages India and Pakistan to avoid escalation

The United States Monday reacted on tensions between Pakistan and India and encouraged both the countries to find resolution through dialogue.

Addressing a press briefing, the State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller noted that U.S have been following the media reports about this issue.

“We are not going to get in the middle of this situation. We encourage both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue, Miller told a questioner.

India and Pakistan are trading barbs after a news report said that Delhi had carried out at least 20 extrajudicial killings in the neighbouring country.

India has not officially reacted to the allegations, which were made in The Guardian newspaper last week. But on Friday, its defence minister said that India would kill anyone who escaped to Pakistan after disturbing peace in the country.

Pakistan has reacted sharply, calling the remarks provocative.

Miller also responded to a question regarding Secretary Blinken call to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“The Secretary did speak with the foreign minister of Pakistan on Friday to reaffirm our robust partnership which advances the prosperity of Pakistan and the United States”.

“The Secretary and Foreign minister Dar discussed the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism expanding our trade and investment partnership and advancing women’s Economic Security and empowerment”, concluded Miller.