US engages Iraqi Kurds to join fight against Iran: AP reports

US officials have reached out to Iraqi Kurds to potential support to join fight against Iran, The Associated Press report said on Thursday

Khalil Nadiri an official with the Kurdistan Freedom Party based in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region said that some of their forces had moved to areas near the Iranian border in Sulaymaniyah province and were waiting on standby.

He said Kurdish opposition group leaders had been contacted by US officials regarding a potential operation, without giving more details.

Following these reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has been actively engaged, including a phone call with Kurdish leader Barzani. Both sides agreed not to allow a third party to exploit the situation.

Barzani asserted that the Kurdistan region will not become part of the conflict. Iranian FM Araqchi also held discussions with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s leadership, underlining the need for security cooperation along the Iran-Iraq border.

Click here for all updates related to Iran-Israel conflict

Additionally, the Iranian foreign minister spoke with the Iraqi Prime Minister, who reiterated that Iraq will not allow its territory to be used for attacks on Iran, according to CNN.

Iran launched a ⁠wave of missiles at Israel early on Thursday, sending millions of residents into bomb shelters as the conflict entered its ​sixth day and just hours after moves to halt the US air assault were blocked in Washington.