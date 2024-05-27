US envoy meets FinMin Aurangzeb, discusses mutual trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) envoy Donald Blome on Monday met Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss key aspects of the U.S.-Pakistan trade, investment, and economic relationship, ARY News reported.

In the meeting with Pakistan’s finance minister, the US Ambassador highlighted the ongoing support of US for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.

He noted that the United States is committed to working with Pakistan in technical and development initiatives.

Bloome emphasized that United States remains Pakistan’s largest export market, a major source of high-quality investment and a strong partner for Pakistan’s economic future.

The meeting occurred when the IMF delegation, led by Mission Chief Nathan Porter, visited Pakistan and held extensive negotiations from May 13 to May 23 to discuss the country’s economic improvements.

The statement highlights that the Pakistani government is making serious efforts to increase revenue and emphasizes the need for fair tax collection from privileged sectors.

READ: IMF releases official statement after loan talks with Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission assured Pakistan of its commitment to working together for sustainable economic growth. The statement noted that Pakistan’s economy would stabilize with the support of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

Pakistan has successfully met the targets set under the Standby Arrangement Agreement, which will support the forthcoming new loan program.