US expresses concern over cancellation of ARY News NOC

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has expressed concern over the cancellation of no-objection certificate (NOC) of ARY Communications Private Ltd by Ministry of Interior.

In a statement, the US State Department expressed concern over the cancellation of ARY News NOC, stating that they were aware of the restrictions imposed on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan.

“A vibrant press and an informed citizen are key to any free nation,” US State Department spokesperson noted, adding that restrictions on media outlets harm the freedom of expression.

The US State Department also expressed concern over absence of accountability in attacks against journalists.

A day earlier, in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has taken one more step toward the economic murder of the journalist fraternity by cancelling the NOC of ARY News without issuing any show-cause notice.

The cancellation of NOC will be meant by the economic murder of more than 4,000 media workers associated with the news channel.

