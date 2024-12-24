web analytics
US expresses concern over civilians military trial in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has expressed its concerns over the convictions of civilians in Pakistani military courts, calling for fair trials and respect for human rights.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in his post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process.”

