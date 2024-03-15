US expresses support for Pakistan’s democracy

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome on Friday held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, ARY News reported.

The statement said the two leaders met to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, including partnering with Pakistan on regional security, US support for continued economic reforms with and through the International Monetary Fund, trade and investment, education, climate change and private sector-led economic growth.

Ambassador Blome expressed US support for Pakistan’s democracy and the key role of an independent press.

Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, including regional security, economic reforms, freedom of expression, the investment climate, and the U.S. Pakistan Green Alliance framework. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) March 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasising the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.

The prime minister said that his government would focus on macro-economic reforms to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment.

In this regard, he also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.

A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by the prime minister.

While congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, ambassador Blome said that the US considered Pakistan an important partner and hoped to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.