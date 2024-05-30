US F-35 fighter jet crashes while en route to air base

A United States-owned F-35 fighter jet worth around $135 million crashed in New Mexico as the pilot managed to eject from the plane with serious injuries.

The Lockheed Martin manufactured F-35 was a test plane and was on the way from Fort Worth, Texas to Edwards Air Force Base in California, a US media outlet reported.

The fighter jet crashed near Albuquerque International Sunport airport after stopping at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico to refuel.

Officials at the airport said that the F-35 pilot was rescued and later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Later, Lockheed Martin confirmed the plane as an F-35B that was used as a test plane by the US government.

“This was a U.S. Government-owned and operated aircraft that was being flown by a government pilot who safely ejected,” the manufacturer said in an emailed statement to USA TODAY.

“The aircraft was a test jet equipped with Technology Refresh 2 (TR-2) and was transferring to Edwards AFB for additional test equipment modification,” it added.

The company resolved to investigate the crash while reiterating that safety was the company’s top priority.

The incident occurred on May 28 as an official at airport said that the Fire Rescue department received reports of a possible aircraft down.

The officials said that the pilot of the F-35B managed to eject, however, he sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Along with pilot, two civilians present on the crash site were also checked by the paramedics for injuries, however, their condition did not need hospitalisation and were released following initial treatment.

Meanwhile, officials at Albuquerque International Sunport airport said that flight operations were restored.

However, passengers were advised to contact their airline for their flight status.

“Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders who arrived to the scene. Praying for the pilot,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said on X Tuesday.