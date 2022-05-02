US family claims someone used Apple AirTag to track them at Disney World

A woman and her teenage daughter were terrified after discovering that four hours of their time in Disney World got tracked by Apple AirTag.

It is pertinent to mention that Apple AirTag is handy for finding things that get misplaced. However, it is also known to have been used by stalkers for tracking people.

A report by UK-based news agency the Daily Mail reported that Jennifer Garson and her 17-year-old daughter were at the theme park’s parking lot. The latter got a notification about her whereabouts from 7:30 pm till 11:30 pm.

It tracked every nook and corner of the places they went.

Jennifer Garson, who spoke about the incident with a foreign news agency, said the device tracked them from the tram to the parking lot.

“We were terrified, we were confused, hurt and scared,” Jennifer said while speaking with another news agency as quoted in the report. “‘She [Madison] literally watched it follow us from the tram all the way back to our vehicle.”

She added, “It showed the first destination where it was detected with her, then it basically draws a line and makes the connections of the points where she had been.”

They looked for the tracker in the car but could not find it. They then informed the police that Madison while checked the location of the device on her iPhone.

“As she was refreshing it, it showed the AirTag was still in our parking spot so somehow when we were frantically shaking out clothes and dumping everything out of our bags it fell out,” Jennifer said.

Madison said she took the matter seriously after watching videos of people warning about the cons of the technology

“I had seen videos of other people warning people about them and what they were basically. So that’s how I knew what they were and I did not ignore the notification,’ Madison said.

Police said that a criminal case was not filed due to the device not being found. A report has been filed by the investigators.

