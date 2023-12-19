United States Calls for Free and Fair Elections in Pakistan

On Monday, the United States unequivocally called for free and fair elections in Pakistan, emphasizing its commitment to engaging with the leaders chosen by the Pakistani people.

“We continue to support free, fair elections in Pakistan and engage with Pakistan on a bilateral basis to discuss our support for free and fair elections,” stated State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller during a press conference.

“As I’ve said before, we don’t take a position when it comes to political parties in Pakistan, and we will engage with the leaders that the Pakistani people select.”

Regarding the meetings of the Pakistani Army Chief in Washington, the spokesperson noted that the Army Chief was in the capital to meet with various officials, including those at the State Department, the Pentagon, and others.

“Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of the United States and a NATO partner. We look forward to partnering with them on regional security and defense cooperation, and that’s what the substance of the meetings was last,” he addressed a questioner.

Miller also conveyed condolences to those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.