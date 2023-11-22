US has no favourite in Pakistan for political office: Miller

“We do not take a position – a position on candidates for political office in Pakistan or any other country,” he said while addressing a press briefing in Washington.

Miller confirmed millions of dollars in aid for the security forces in Balochistan. He detailed recent reports of aid packages for security forces in Balochistan so they could ‘serve’ their community.

“We’re going to provide $4 million in assistance to expand the anti-terrorist force training facility – $2 million to repair or replace 10 flood-damaged police stations; 2 million to construct 10 new police stations that incorporate the same model to improve service to women, girls, and all Pakistanis; and an additional $250,000 in equipment to protect law enforcement officers in the course of conducting their work,” Miller said.

Commenting on the Afghan refugee issues, Miller said that the US government was in constant touch with Pakistan over the matter of return of Afghan refugees.

He thanked the Pakistan government for delaying the deportation of the Afghan refugees who are waiting for the US visas.

“We believe it is in both our countries’ interest to ensure the safe and efficient resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers,” he said.