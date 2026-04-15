US Hosts Historic Lebanon-Israel Talks, Raising Prospects for Comprehensive Peace Deal

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) hosted a high-level meeting between Lebanon and Israel on Tuesday, marking what officials described as a historic step toward improved relations and a potential comprehensive peace agreement.

The talks, held at the State Department and chaired by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, brought together the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors for rare direct discussions between the two sides.

The meeting was the first major direct engagement at a senior level between the governments of Lebanon and Israel since 1993. Officials said the discussions were constructive and focused on improving bilateral relations and opening channels for sustained dialogue.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, both sides described the talks as “historic” and said they could lay the groundwork for a broader peace agreement expected to be facilitated by the United States. The statement also underscored Lebanon’s commitment to fully asserting state authority and curbing external influence, including that of Hezbollah.

The United States reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks by Hezbollah and stressed the urgent need for full implementation of the ceasefire announced in 2024.

Rubio called the moment a “historic opportunity,” acknowledging the decades of complex conflict but emphasizing the significance of renewed engagement. He said the effort goes beyond maintaining a ceasefire and aims to address long-standing instability linked to Hezbollah’s influence over the past two to three decades.

“We now have a framework that allows for future progress,” Rubio said.

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter told reporters that the Washington talks demonstrated alignment between Lebanon and Israel on several key issues, adding that both countries share a common goal of achieving peace.