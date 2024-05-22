US envoy inaugurates cleantech investment roadshow in Karachi

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome inaugurated the second Investment Roadshow, supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The exhibition showcased the work of 14 companies bringing innovation in the field of clean energy technology. The aim of the exhibition is to promote private sector investment in sustainable and viable solutions for clean energy.

Projects funded by USAID were organized under the umbrella of Pakistan Private Sector Energy (PPE) for the exhibition. The purpose of the exhibition was to attract businesses towards commercially viable clean energy projects and provide assistance in securing the required investment.

PPE has already raised over $300 million for projects focused on promoting clean energy, e-mobility, and energy storage initiatives.

US Ambassador Donald Blome expressed his thoughts at the exhibition, emphasizing the need for a conducive environment to promote and expand clean energy. He mentioned that the United States is working with Pakistan to create a conducive environment for investment.

Blome further stated that investment in carbon emission reduction and clean energy technologies is essential for Pakistan to achieve renewable energy goals.

On this occasion, Dr. Nabeela Omar, Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development in Sindh, echoed Ambassador Blome’s sentiments and highlighted the importance of American assistance in transitioning Pakistan towards renewable energy.

Dr. Nabeela Omar stated that this roadshow is an exceptional platform to attract investment in advancing and revitalizing clean energy companies. She commended the organizers of the roadshow for providing the government, private sector, and investors with an opportunity to collaborate and showcase the work of companies focused on reducing carbon emissions.

The participation of the 14 companies in the exhibition presented their initial models to address challenges in the energy sector and showcased their work to potential investors.