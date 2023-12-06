US Conveys Serious Concerns to India Over Alleged Assassination Attempt on Khalistani Leader”

The United States has conveyed to India that it takes the failed assassination attempt on Khalistani leader seriously, awaiting the outcome of internal investigations.

In response to the ARY News correspondent questions about the incident, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller declined to comment on the DOJ’s court case but emphasized Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s direct communication with India, expressing serious concern.

“They told us they would conduct an investigation. They have publicly announced an investigation, and now we’ll wait to see the results of the investigation. But it’s something we take very seriously,” noted Miller.

When questioned about India’s cooperation with the Canadian investigation into another Khalistani leader’s murder, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Miller highlighted the U.S.’s urging for cooperation and emphasized the expectation of results from India’s own investigation.

Regarding the potential attack on U.S. sovereignty, Miller refrained from commenting beyond the information in the indictment.

Meanwhile, White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer led a delegation to New Delhi, acknowledging India’s formation of an investigative panel and stressing the importance of accountability.

Last week, the U.S. Justice Department implicated an Indian government official in the plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil. India expressed concern, dissociating itself from the plot and committing to a formal investigation.

The incident follows Canada’s previous allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.