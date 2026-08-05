US, Iran, Oman close to deal on Strait of Hormuz: report

The US, Iran, and Oman are close to an interim deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported Wednesday morning, citing two regional sources and a US official. Washington is aiming for the agreement to be announced on Wednesday, sources said.

As reported by Axios, the draft agreement under discussion envisages a 60-day temporary arrangement between Oman and Iran governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with the possibility of an extension.

Under the proposed framework, all inbound vessel traffic entering the Gulf would transit through a northern shipping lane in Iranian waters, while outbound traffic heading towards the Arabian Sea would use a southern lane in Oman waters in coordination with Iran.

The report further said that no tolls or transit fees would be imposed during the 60-day period.

The deal has been under negotiations for several weeks and is aimed at resuming ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran that would restart negotiations for a nuclear deal, according to the report.

Oman, Qatar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have crucial mediating role in the deal, Axios said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that progress had been made in talks with Iran, adding that the White House was “hoping” for an agreement.