Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has stated that Pakistan has achieved a significant success in ensuring peace between US and Iran.

Talking to ARY News’ anchorperson, Waseem Badami, on the sidelines of US-Iran talks, Field Marshal Asim Munir attributed the achievement to the grace and blessings of Almighty Allah.

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Asim Munir further said that the accomplishment reflects divine support and national determination.

He expressed gratitude, noting that the success was made possible through Allah’s mercy and continued efforts.

Pakistan and Qatar have gained international prominence as mediators in the Iran-US deal, with the two nations issuing a joint statement to mark the conclusion of the first round of talks.

Read more: Iran-US technical talks to continue for rest of the week at Burgenstock: Pakistan, Qatar

Iran and the United States (US) wrapped up the first round of talks to end the Middle East war at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on Monday, with technical talks to continue.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed the “major progress” achieved with the help of mediators Pakistan and Qatar, while the United States government has yet to issue a statement.

The High Level Committee set up by Tehran and Washington to oversee the talks has “agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks”, according to the statement.

“Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues.”