Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the next round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will take place in the near future.

Speaking informally to journalists, Ishaq Dar said that the latest round of talks scheduled to be held in Switzerland had been postponed due to the observance of Muharram.

He explained that the negotiation process between the two countries would resume after Muharram, adding that efforts to move discussions forward would continue over the next 60 days.

According to Ishaq Dar, the teams that had travelled to Switzerland for the talks have been recalled following the postponement.

He also stated that Pakistan would participate in future related events whenever invited. Referring to upcoming engagements, the foreign minister said he would attend the funeral prayers of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Switzerland announced early Friday that the US-Iran peace talks scheduled for the day (Friday) were canceled.

The signing of the accord this week was intended to end the conflict in Iran, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin a 60-day period for talks on wider issues, including Tehran’s nuclear programme.

At the same time, the deal was to halt the fighting in Lebanon, but Israel’s military announced on Friday new strikes against Hezbollah targets in the nation’s south.

“The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed,” the Swiss foreign ministry said in a message to AFP.

“Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing,” it added, without providing a new date for the talks.