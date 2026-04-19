Security in Islamabad has been further tightened ahead of the ‘second round of talks’ between the United States and Iran, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing well-placed sources.

As per details, authorities have suspended heavy and public transport across parts of the city until further notice. Two major hotels in Islamabad have been reportedly instructed to vacate premises before evening as part of heightened security measures.

Advance teams of foreign delegations have begun arriving in the capital, sources added.

Meanwhile, the metro bus service has been suspended from PIMS Station to the Pak Secretariat, officials confirmed. However, the service remains operational between Saddar Station and Kachehri, according to metro authorities.

The Wall Street Journal quoting an unnamed official of the Trump administration that the talks between the United States and Iran will likely to be held in Islamabad on Monday.

CBS said in a report that President Trump’s administration mulling over sending US top officials to Pakistan again for revival of talks with Iran, the dialogue could resume from Monday.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said that the next round of in-person talks between the United States and Iran will likely be held in Pakistan.

Leavitt asserted that Pakistan has played a central role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. “The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process,” she said. “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.” She added that despite interest from other countries, the administration of Donald Trump prefers to streamline communication through Islamabad.