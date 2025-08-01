web analytics
Saturday, August 2, 2025
US issues security alert for its citizens in Pakistan

TOP NEWS

The United States (US) Consulate in Karachi has advised its diplomatic staff and citizens in the city to exercise caution.

A spokesperson for the US Consulate said that citizens should avoid visiting crowded places and making unnecessary trips.

“The U.S. Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi.  In response to such threats, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official U.S. government personnel,” the US department said in a security alert.

“The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official U.S. government personnel to these hotels.”

It has asked its citizens to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, and beware of surroundings. “Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners,” it added.

