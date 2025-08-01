US issues security alert for its citizens in Pakistan

The United States (US) Consulate in Karachi has advised its diplomatic staff and citizens in the city to exercise caution.

A spokesperson for the US Consulate said that citizens should avoid visiting crowded places and making unnecessary trips.

“The U.S. Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi. In response to such threats, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates sometimes place areas such as tourist attractions, hotels, markets, shopping malls and restaurants off-limits to official U.S. government personnel,” the US department said in a security alert.

“The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily limited visits by official U.S. government personnel to these hotels.”

It has asked its citizens to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, and beware of surroundings. “Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners,” it added.