US man dubbed as “world’s scariest criminal”

A man from the Missouri state of the United States has earned the title of being the world’s scariest criminal.

The report mentioned Mark Campbell, who is a convicted paedophile, has tattoos on nearly his entire face except underneath his neck, lips and the side of his nose.

The 46-year-old has a dog and a bowtie tattoo on his neck whereas a number 88 is inked on the side of his shaved head. A pentagram is tattooed on his forehead.

Campbell was sent to prison for six months on charges of violating a protection order and assault back in 2020.

However, he denied the accusations against him by saying that it happened with consent. It is being mentioned that he was riding a motorcycle when the police contacted him.

Campbell, the ‘world’s scariest criminal’ has been arrested for attempted rape. He will be spending jail if convicted for the second time. He has denied the accusations against him by saying that it was consensual.

Read More: WORLD’S EARLIEST TATTOOS DISCOVERED ON MUMMIES

Before that, he reportedly assaulted a man for which he was charged for third-degree assault. He had just had one tattoo then.

His sisters, who have tattoos have clarified that the tattoos were in the memory of the 46-year-old’s father who died due to coronavirus.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!