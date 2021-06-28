US bases in Pakistan: Top political, military brass to sit together on July 01

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security on July 01 to be attended by parliamentary leaders and top military brass in the wake of the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the meeting has been summoned at the committee room II of the Parliament House in order to get briefings on national security issues.

The meeting is likely to be attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as briefings would be given on ongoing developments in occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The national assembly body would also mull over the demand from the United States for military bases inside Pakistan.

Parliamentary leaders including Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ghous Baksh Maher, Akhter Mengal, Shahzain Bugti, Shehzad Wasim, Yousuf Raza Gilani, and others have been invited for the meeting besides attendance from Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri.

The meeting summoned by Asad Qaiser would also be attended by members of the federal cabinet including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, Shaukat Tarin, Babar Awan.

The top political and military leadership would discuss key national issues during the meeting as they would be briefed on the matters by National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf and secretaries of the federal ministries.