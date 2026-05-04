US military denies one of its ships hit in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON: The US military denied on Monday that any of its Navy ships had been hit in the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian state media reported that a US frigate was targeted by two missiles.

“No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports,” Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.

Iranian media earlier said today that a US navy frigate was targeted by two missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump said US forces would begin guiding ships through the waterway.

“The frigate, which was sailing on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz, in violation of navigation and maritime safety rules near (the port of) Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Iranian navy,” the Fars news agency said, without citing a source.

Trump had said the United States would on Monday begin guiding ships through the strategic strait, which was a major transport route for oil, gas and fertiliser before the Middle East war broke out and Iran blockaded the waterway.