US military says Iran launched 7 missiles at Kuwait, Bahrain

WASHINGTON: United States military officials said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward neighboring Gulf nations of Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday, hours after reporting four Iranian “one-way attack” drones were thwarted.

In a statement posted to X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it intercepted six of the missiles Iran launched and the seventh “did not reach its intended target.”

“There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false,” the statement said.

Explosions were heard early Saturday in Kuwait and Bahrain after US strikes against Iran, according to AFP correspondents.

Multiple explosions were heard in areas near Kuwait International Airport, reported AFP’s correspondent in Kuwait, whose military announced it was responding to “hostile” missile and drone attacks.

In Bahrain’s capital Manama, an AFP correspondent there reported hearing explosions and interceptions, as air raid alerts rang out.

US counter-drone technology sale to Kuwait

The United States announced Friday its approval of a $1.98 billion arms sale to Kuwait, one of the Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes during the Middle East war.

In a statement, the US State Department said it would allow purchases of counter-drone technology from defense company Anduril, which was founded by a supporter of President Donald Trump.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, Kuwait officials “condemned Iranian aggression” when a drone strike on its international airport killed one person and injured 63 others.

Tehran denied involvement in the attack, saying it was “an error in the American Patriot systems,” referring to a US anti-missile battery.

The attacks came despite the April 8 ceasefire that paused the war sparked by the February 28 US-Israeli bombing of Iran, and has largely held despite sporadic exchanges of fire.