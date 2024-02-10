US ready to work with new Pakistani govt

In a statement issued today, Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson, addressed the recent elections in Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic principles while expressing concerns over reported irregularities.

Millions of Pakistanis made their voices heard by voting in Pakistan’s elections on February 8, with record numbers of Pakistani women, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and youth registered,” said Miller. “We commend Pakistani poll workers, civil society, journalists, and election observers for their work to protect and uphold Pakistan’s democratic and electoral institutions. We now look forward to timely, complete results that reflect the will of the Pakistani people.”

However, Miller also highlighted concerns raised by international and local election observers regarding restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. “We join credible international and local election observers in their assessment that these elections included undue restrictions,” he stated. “Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated.”

Despite these concerns, the United States remains committed to working with the next Pakistani government, irrespective of political affiliation, to advance shared interests. “We look forward to bolstering our partnership by supporting Pakistan’s economy through trade and investment,” Miller affirmed. “We will continue to support Pakistan in strengthening its democratic institutions, engaging through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, broadening people-to-people ties, and promoting human rights, including freedom of expression.”

Miller concluded by reiterating the US commitment to security cooperation with Pakistan. “We are also committed to strengthening our security cooperation and creating an environment of safety and security that affords the Pakistani people the peace, democracy, and progress they deserve,” he stated.