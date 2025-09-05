US Open: Alcaraz eyes 'revenge' against Djokovic

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz wants “revenge” against record 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic as they are set to meet in the US Open semifinal on Friday.

The duo has not met since a four-set quarter-final in January, when Djokovic came from behind to haunt Alcaraz.

As for Friday’s game, both players are eyeing milestones respectively, as well as aiming for the trophy.

For Djokovic, it is a record 25th major title bid, while Alcaraz is looking to end his run of three consecutive major semi-final defeats.

The Spaniard is yet to drop a set in this year’s US Open campaign as he is aiming for first hard court title since 2023.

“Novak, we all know Novak’s game… It doesn’t matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said.

“[He’s] playing great matches here. I know he’s hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let’s see.

“I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That’s obvious.”

Only Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker – 10 each – have reached the grand slam semifinals before turning 23 then Alcaraz, who is playing his ninth, in the Open Era.

At 22 and 111 days old, Alcaraz is also the youngest player ever to reach men’s singles semi-final on all three surfaces in multiple seasons (2023 and 2025) since 1978.