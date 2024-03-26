US advises Pakistan to halt Iran Pipeline Project, warns of sanctions risk

The United States advised Pakistan on Tuesday to halt the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project, as engaging in business with Iran poses the risk of encountering U.S. sanctions,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a press briefing.

“I’m not going to preview any potential sanctions, but we always advise everyone that doing business with Iran carries the risk of encountering our sanctions, and we would advise everyone to consider that very carefully,” he added.

“As the Assistant Secretary made clear last week, we do not support this pipeline moving forward,” he recalled.

A few months ago, the Pakistani caretaker government had approved the completion of the Pakistan-Iran pipeline project. However, following this approval, the United States officially expressed its concerns to Pakistan. After American reservations were voiced, Pakistan once again halted the implementation of the project.

In response to a question, Miller also condemned the terrorist attack on Chinese engineers in Pakistan, stating, “We condemn the attack on a convoy of PRC engineers in Pakistan. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained and extend our heartfelt condolences to those affected by the attack.”

“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists,” he said, “and Chinese nationals in Pakistan have also been victims of terrorist attacks. No country should suffer such acts of terror.”

When asked about a letter from judges in Pakistan, the spokesperson said that he had seen the letter but had not yet consulted with his colleagues, so he would refrain from commenting.