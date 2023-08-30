27.9 C
U.S. Pakistan discuss holding of timely, free and fair elections

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

The United States and Pakistan discussed holding of timely, free and fair elections in Pakistan.

According to a press statement issued by Department of State, Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland spoke with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

“Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland congratulated Foreign Minister Jilani on his appointment. They discussed broadening and deepening the U.S.-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF, the statement said.

“Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws and constitution”.

