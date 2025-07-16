Pakistan, US hold webinar to explore port investment opportunities

KARACHI: The U.S. Department of Commerce, in association with the U.S. Department of State and Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs, held a high-impact webinar focused on exploring Pakistan port investment opportunities, ARY News reported.



This is a strategic decision to deepen U.S.-Pakistan trade relations. The engaged participants from over 65 American companies signalled growing interest in Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure. The session was held under the slogan of Gateways to Growth: South Asia Port Opportunities.

The webinar offered a direct channel for U.S. firms to interact with Pakistani port officials and private operators. Senior authorities from Port Qasim Authority, Abu Dhabi Ports (operator of Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd), and Dubai Ports World (operator of Qasim International Container Terminal) highlighted Pakistan’s infrastructure and trade preferences.

U.S. Consul General Scott Urbom mentioned the long-standing business partnership between the two nations. “We believe that by partnering, we can unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s port sector and create strong opportunities for American businesses to start and establish,” he stated.

The session demonstrated how the Pakistan port investment can boost trade flows and build U.S.-Pakistan trade relations.

Ean Hundley, Director of ICT and Infrastructure Policy at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, indicated that the initiative empowers American firms with market intelligence and unfiltered contact with local officials.

Participants acquired direct knowledge of regulatory frameworks, infrastructure aspirations, and economic priorities, making the webinar an essential step in enhancing U.S.-Pakistan trade relations.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Port Qasim Authority, and Gulf-based port operators shared their perspectives on Pakistan’s dynamic trade sector, strengthening the country’s position as a gateway for regional commerce and highlighting the importance of regional ties.

With the gains in Pakistan port investment, both nations are poised to strengthen economic cooperation and unlock new emerging markets.