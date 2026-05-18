US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that ‘Project Freedom’ was paused following a request from Pakistan, which indicated that suspending the initiative could help pave the way for an agreement.

This he said during an interview with NBC.

The US Secretary of State stated that the decision to stop Project Freedom was taken in order to provide diplomacy with an opportunity to succeed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “Project Freedom” was paused at the request of #Pakistan to give diplomacy with #Iran a chance. Despite U.S. efforts to de-escalate, Iranian forces fired on American destroyers last week. Rubio said Washington still prefers a diplomatic… pic.twitter.com/BOptXHANu7 — Neelotpal Srivastav (@NS_Neelotpal) May 17, 2026

Rubio further claimed that despite US efforts to de-escalate, Iranian forces fired on American destroyers last week. Rubio said Washington still prefers a diplomatic solution, but divisions within Iran are slowing progress.

Earlier, President Donald Trump warned Iran “there won’t be anything left of them” if Tehran does not quickly agree to a peace deal with the United States.

Washington, locked in conflict with Tehran since US and Israeli forces launched major strikes on the Islamic republic beginning February 28, has struggled to break an impasse and make any progress toward ending a war that has shaken the Middle East and sent energy prices climbing.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

The war has led to an effective blockade of the critical Strait of Hormuz, through which some 20 percent of global oil exports pass in peacetime, and has drawn neighbors Israel and Lebanon into a deadly side conflict.