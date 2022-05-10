Viral: US policemen dance at Punjabi wedding who reached after noise complaint

US policemen who received a complaint about noise from a Punjabi wedding celebration left the guests astounded when they joined them in dancing. The clip of the dance is going viral on social media.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office was called by the neighbours to complain about the loud music during a wedding. But instead of stopping the festivities, the two police personnel shook a leg with the guests. The video shows the cops dancing cheerfully with the other guests to a Punjabi song.

A post shared by Kanda Productions (@kandaproductions)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter on April 15 and commented that they were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests.

“Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down,” they wrote on Twitter.

The video was posted on Instagram by the page Kanda Productions, a wedding photography company based in California. The video was posted on April 15 and it has got more than 6.18 lakh views so far.

