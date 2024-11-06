US Presidential Election: Donald Trump bags unprecedented victory

WASHINGTON: Republican former president Donald Trump has won the United States presidential election 2024 bagging 277 electoral votes, Fox News said in its report.

Rival Democrat Kamala Harris has won 226 electoral votes, according to the report.

Earlier Trump won the key swing state Pennsylvania reaching near to the threshold of the magic number of 270 electoral votes required for winning the election.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump battling it out for the White House.

Tesla tycoon and diehard Trump supporter Elon Musk has announced the Republican presidential candidate’s victory saying, “The United States people have given a crystal-clear mandate to Trump”.

US media earlier projected that Trump has won in 23 states, including big prizes Texas and Ohio, key battleground North Carolina and other reliably Republican-leaning states.

Harris has so far captured 12 states including big electoral vote prizes California and New York — as well as the US capital Washington.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

Kamala Harris

California (54), Colorado (10), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3) District of Columbia (3) Illinois (19) Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) New York (28) Oregon (8) Rhode Island (4) Vermont (3) Washington (12)

Donald Trump

Alabama (9) Arkansas (6) Florida (30) Idaho (4) Indiana (11) Iowa (6) Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8) Louisiana (8) Mississippi (6) Missouri (10) Montana (4) North Carolina (16) North Dakota (3) Ohio (17) Oklahoma (7) South Carolina (9) South Dakota (3) Tennessee (11) Texas (40) Utah (6) West Virginia (4) Wyoming (3)