US ready to expand economic ties with Pakistan: Ned Price

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesman Ned Price has said that strong trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the United States are the need of the hour.

During the press briefing, Ned Price said that a ministerial meeting on trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States is underway in Washington.

US State Department spokesman said that more than 120,000 Pakistani employees are employed in 80 American companies. “United States is ready to further expand economic ties with Pakistan.”

Ned Price said the United States (US) emerged as the biggest investor in Pakistan in the last two decades.

He again urged Afghan Taliban to fulfill their promises. The Taliban should ensure that ISIS, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and others do not disturb peace in the region, the US State Department spokesperson said.

Earlier, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Pakistan has a right to defend itself from terrorism.

Price said the United States is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to uphold the very commitment they have made to see to it that Afghan soil is never again used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks.

