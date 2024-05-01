United States Reaffirms Support for Security Cooperation with Pakistan

The United States reiterated its commitment to fostering security cooperation with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism on Tuesday.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized the shared interest between the two nations in combating threats to regional security.

“We support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights,” stated Patel during the briefing.

Highlighting the partnership between the United States and Pakistan on security issues, Patel outlined various initiatives aimed at bolstering counterterrorism capabilities. These include a high-level counterterrorism dialogue, funding for counterterrorism capacity-building programs, and support for military-to-military engagements between the two countries.

Regarding a recent article published by The Washington Post on an assassination attempt on Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Patel called for accountability from the Indian Government. The article alleged that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inner circle, including RAW chief Samant Goel and the National Security Adviser, were aware of an assassination plot targeting Sikh activists in New York.

“We continue to expect accountability from the Government of India based on the results of the Indian inquiry committee’s work,” affirmed Patel. He further mentioned ongoing communication and inquiries with Indian authorities to seek additional updates on the matter.

In a display of diplomatic resolve, Patel assured that the United States would persist in raising concerns directly with the Indian government at senior levels. This commitment underscores the importance attached to addressing sensitive issues and upholding principles of accountability and transparency in bilateral relations.