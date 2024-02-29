US Refuses Waiver over Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline Project

WASHINGTON DC: The Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project has once again been delayed as the United States has expressed concerns about the project and has flatly refused to waive the sanctions imposed on Iran.

According to well-placed sources, Pakistan requested a waiver from the US on the sanctions imposed on Iran to resume the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, but the US refused to give any concession. While flatly refusing, the U.S. also expressed its concern about this project.

It should be noted that there is a deadline of March this year to complete Pakistan’s part of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, and if Pakistan does not start the project by March, it will have to pay a fine of 18 billion US dollars.

Sources claimed that after America’s refusal, Pakistan has made it clear to Iran that Pakistan wants to complete this project, but due to the sanctions imposed on Iran, this project cannot be completed. Pakistan asked Iran to extend the March deadline in view of the current situation.

According to the agreement, Iran has prepared a 700-mile long pipeline for its part, while in Pakistan, a 500-mile long pipeline has been prepared and will go to Balochistan and Sindh.

The Pakistani caretaker government had approved the completion of the Pakistan-Iran pipeline project a few days ago, but after this approval, the United States officially expressed its concerns to Pakistan. After American reservations, Pakistan once again stopped the implementation of the project.

The Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, commonly known as the Peace pipeline or IP Gas, is a complex initiative influenced by geopolitical tensions, economic factors, and international sanctions. Initially designed to transport natural gas from Iran to Pakistan, the project has encountered numerous challenges since its inception.

In March 2013, Presidents Zardari and Ahmadinejad inaugurated the project near Iran’s Chabahar port, signaling the start of the USD 7.5 billion venture. However, progress stalled due to US sanctions on Iran, despite Iran completing its portion of the pipeline. Negotiations must conclude by March 2024 to avoid legal complications, with Islamabad having until September 2024 to fulfill its obligations.

Both nations were trying exploring strategies to complete the pipeline outside the scope of US sanctions, emphasizing the project’s importance for their national interests but United States not ready to give any waiver.