US relaxes visa bonds for World Cup fans

The United States said Wednesday it would ease its system of demanding bond payments of visa applicants for certain fans seeking to come for the World Cup.

Under one of President Donald Trump’s many initiatives to crack down on migration, the United States has begun asking people from 50 developing countries to hand over anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 for a US visa, refundable once they return home.

The State Department said it would waive the bonds for team members competing in World Cup matches in the United States as well as for fans from competing countries who already have tickets and signed up for a priority system set up for visas.

“We remain committed to strengthening US national security priorities while facilitating legitimate travel for the upcoming World Cup tournament,” said Mora Namdar, the assistant secretary of state for consular affairs.

She said the Trump administration wanted to organize the “biggest and best FIFA World Cup in history.”

“Today’s announcement from the US State Department further demonstrates our ongoing collaboration with the US Government and the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup to deliver a successful, record-breaking and unforgettable global event,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

Five countries that qualified for the World Cup are among those whose nationals are required to pay visa bonds: Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia.

At least two other countries that have qualified for the soccer showcase have seen nearly total bans on entry into the United States under Trump: Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, and Iran, which the United States and Israel attacked on February 28.

The Trump administration has also sharply expanded scrutiny for visitors from friendly Western countries, requiring them to provide access for the US government to look through their social media postings.

A study by the Mendoza Law Firm found that Haiti could play its matches with virtually no fans traveling from the country due to the restrictions.

It said that in the five qualifying countries affected by the visa bonds, $15,000 is equivalent to an average of three years of income.

The World Cup, which kicks off June 11, is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.