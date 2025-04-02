US sanctions target Iran’s drone, ballistic missile programs

The United States has sanctioned six entities, and two individuals based in Iran, the UAE, and China that have been allegedly involved in the procurement of key components on behalf of entities connected to Iran’s drone and ballistic missile programs.

The US State Department said in a statement that ” the action is a part of President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran to disrupt efforts by the US-sanctioned Iran-based Quds Aviation Industries to procure equipment for Iran’s military-industrial complex and drone program.”

State Department said that they will “continue to act” against the complex schemes Iran uses in third countries to conceal its acquisition and transfers of sensitive technology.

According to the US State Department, Iran uses this technology and the proceeds from arms sales to bolster its military industrial base to build missiles and UAVs, which are used against fellow countries, as well as exported to Russia, terrorist proxy groups around the Middle East, and to other actors of concern

On Monday, the US imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials responsible for limiting the access of US officials to Tibetan areas.

This move is in response to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) long-standing refusal to allow US diplomats, journalists, and international observers into Tibet while Chinese officials enjoy unrestricted access to the United States.