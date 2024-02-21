US says coalition govt formation Pakistan’s internal matter

The United States has described Pakistan’s efforts to form a coalition government following the general elections as an “internal matter”.

During a press briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, was asked to share his views on Imran Khan being excluded from a Pakistani coalition government despite his backed candidates winning the majority of seats.

Miller emphasised that such matters are internal affairs for Pakistan.

He further explained that in parliamentary systems, when no party secures a majority, it is common to witness the formation of coalitions.

“Ultimately that’s not a decision for the United States to make. It’s a decision for Pakistan to make,” he said.

The latest statement comes days after the United States expressed concern about allegations of rigging and called for an investigation into claims of election fraud in Pakistan.

Briefing the media in Washington on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US thinks that an investigation of rigging is an appropriate step to take.

“That is our response to questions of irregularities not just in Pakistan, but when we see them anywhere in the world and we think that they’re thoroughly investigated and resolved,” he said.

A spokesman said the US was looking forward to working with new Pakistani elected government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have finally reached an agreement on forming a government in Centre as both parties have agreed on a ‘power-sharing formula’ following days of negotiations.

“PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and [now] we are in a position to form the government in Centre,” PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority to form government in the Centre.

He said that that both parties are going to form the coalition government and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister, praying that they would succeed in solving the problems of Pakistan.